Cheating Case 1995: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Sentenced to 2 Years in Jail

Maharashtra’s Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate and his brother Sunil Kokate were sentenced to two years of imprisonment by the Nashik district court on Thursday in a cheating case. Reportedly, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on both individuals.

Advertisment

The case dates back to 1995, when former minister Tukaram Dighole filed a complaint against the Kokate brothers, accusing them of tampering with documents and misrepresenting their income to unlawfully acquire government-allotted housing. The allegations pertained to the purchase of two flats on College Road in Yeolakar Mala under the Chief Minister’s 10% discretionary quota, wherein the accused falsely claimed to belong to the low-income group (LIG) despite already owning property.

The complaint was registered at Sarkarwada Police Station, and the accused were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), and 471 (using forged documents as genuine).

While the Nashik district and sessions court found the Kokate brothers guilty, two other individuals named in the FIR were acquitted. Following the verdict, Manikrao Kokate, who was present in court, stated that he would appeal the decision and confirmed that he had secured bail in the case.