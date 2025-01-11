Guwahati: Major Forgery Unveiled in Janata Bhawan Entry Pass Scandal

A significant fraud involving fake entry passes to Janata Bhawan has come to light, with the passes reportedly prepared on the official letterhead of a minister. The scheme was allegedly orchestrated by Jesim Ali, who introduced himself as the State Secretary of BJP Assam Pradesh.

A forged letter reportedly authorized Jesim Ali to enter Janata Bhawan at D Block, 1st Floor, and the Minister’s residence at the Ministers' Colony. The document allowed him access using vehicle number AS-01-EW-8926 from July 24, 2024, to July 24, 2025. Shockingly, the letter also cited a withdrawn communication exempting toll charges for his vehicle at National Highway toll plazas, further adding to the scale of deception.

Fake Letterhead in the name of Assam Minister Jogen Mohan

The fraudulent entry pass also included forged signatures of police officials and was created using the letterhead of Minister Jogen Mohan, allegedly without his knowledge. Jesim Ali even equipped his vehicle with stickers from various organizations to enhance his false authority.

This incident mirrors past instances of forgery involving Janata Bhawan. Despite the gravity of the allegations, Minister Jogen Mohan has not yet filed a formal complaint against the fraudster.

The matter raises serious questions about the misuse of official privileges and the lax security measures in place for issuing entry passes.

