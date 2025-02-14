"Ready to Lodge 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana in Jail": Maharashtra CM

The United States has approved the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, and sources suggest that he could be brought to India within the next few weeks.

Advertisment

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government is prepared to lodge Tahawwur Hussain Rana in jail once he is extradited from the United States.

Reacted to the development, Fadnavis stated, “Our jails are ready for Rana… We kept Ajmal Kasab, so this is not a security threat."

US President Donald Trump confirmed the extradition of Rana to India during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their bilateral meeting at the White House on Thursday. “Rana will be going back to India, where he will face justice,” Trump remarked, emphasizing the US's commitment to counterterrorism cooperation with India.

“I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters (Tahawwur Rana) and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India," Trump added.

Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is facing charges for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks that claimed the lives of over 160 people. Officials allege that Rana was aware of the attack and maintained contact with the terrorist groups and their leaders in Pakistan.