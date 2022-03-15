Chennai Students Protest Against Karnataka HC Order On Hijab Row

Students of a Chennai college protested against the Karnataka High Court’s verdict over the hijab row on Tuesday.
The Karnataka High Court today dismissed various petitions challenging the ban on hijab in educational institutions and observed that wearing hijab was not an essential religious practice of Islam, reported ANI.
A Karnataka High Court bench comprising of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice J M Khazi said that no case is made out for invalidating the government order of February 5.
The hijab row erupted in January this year when the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly stopped six girls wearing hijab from entering the premises. The girls sat on protest outside the college over being denied entry.
This was followed by boys from several colleges in Udupi attending classes wearing saffron scarves. The protests spread to other parts of the state as well leading to protests and agitations in several places in Karnataka.
A batch of petitions was filed against the government's order in the Karnataka High Court by some girls seeking permission to wear the hijab in educational institutions.