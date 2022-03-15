Chennai Students Protest Against Karnataka HC Order On Hijab Row

Students of a Chennai college protested against the Karnataka High Court’s verdict over the hijab row on Tuesday.

The Karnataka High Court today dismissed various petitions challenging the ban on hijab in educational institutions and observed that wearing hijab was not an essential religious practice of Islam, reported ANI.

A Karnataka High Court bench comprising of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice J M Khazi said that no case is made out for invalidating the government order of February 5.