Chhattisgarh Cabinet Approves Anti-Narcotics Drive, SOG, Cloud First Policy

The Chhattisgarh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, on Tuesday approved a series of major policy and administrative decisions aimed at strengthening law enforcement, boosting digital and aviation infrastructure, promoting startups, and ensuring planned urban development across the state, during a meeting held at Mantralaya (Mahanadi Bhavan).

Advertisment

Among the most significant decisions was the approval of 100 new posts to constitute District-Level Anti-Narcotics Task Forces in 10 districts—Raipur, Mahasamund, Bilaspur, Durg, Bastar, Surguja, Kabirdham, Jashpur, Rajnandgaon and Korba. The posts have been provisioned in the Main Budget 2025–26 and are intended to strengthen the state’s efforts to curb drug abuse and narcotics-related crime.

In another key move to enhance internal security, the Cabinet approved the creation of 44 new posts for the formation of a Special Operations Group (SOG) under the Special Branch at Police Headquarters. The SOG will function as a rapid-response unit to immediately reach sites of major or sudden incidents and handle terrorist attacks or other high-risk threats through specialised training and swift on-ground intervention.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of Flight Training Organisations (FTOs) at select airports and airstrips across the state, along with operational guidelines for their functioning. To be developed through private participation, the initiative aims to address rising demand for trained pilots, generate employment for youth, and promote allied aviation services such as aircraft recycling, helicopter bunking and aero sports in Chhattisgarh.

To strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem, the Cabinet cleared the Chhattisgarh Innovation and Startup Promotion Policy 2025–26. The policy focuses on developing incubators and supporting stakeholders to position the state as a leading innovation hub, while also improving its ranking in the State Startup Ranking issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India.

Addressing long-standing civic issues, the Cabinet decided to hand over 35 completed residential colonies developed by the Chhattisgarh Housing Board and Raipur Development Authority to respective urban local bodies. While saleable residential, commercial and semi-public properties will remain excluded, the transfer of public amenities will enable municipal bodies to provide essential services such as water supply, sanitation, electricity and roads, relieving residents from dual maintenance charges.

The Cabinet further approved the construction of a large multi-storey office complex at Nava Raipur Atal Nagar by the Development Authority to accommodate government departments and corporations, ensuring optimal land utilisation through shared infrastructure.

To accelerate planned development in the Sirpur and Arpa riverine areas, the Cabinet authorised the concerned District Collectors to allot government land under the Sirpur and Arpa Special Area Development Authorities. Considering the financial constraints of the authorities, land will be allotted at a premium with a nominal lease rent of Re 1, enabling effective implementation of master plans and urban development projects.

In a major digital governance reform, the Cabinet approved the implementation of the Chhattisgarh Cloud First Policy, mandating state departments, undertakings and autonomous institutions to procure cloud services only from MeitY-approved providers or secure data centres located in India. Migration of low-priority applications is targeted by 2027–28, while high-priority services will transition by 2029–30, with all new applications to be cloud-native.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the Mobile Tower Scheme to expand digital connectivity in remote and Left Wing Extremism-affected areas. The scheme aims to simplify and time-bound permissions for installing mobile towers in uncovered habitations, improving access to essential services such as public distribution, direct benefit transfers, healthcare, education and emergency response systems, including Dial 112.