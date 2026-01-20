Chhattisgarh CM Distraught Over Balrampur Accident; Annouces Ex-Gratia

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep grief over the tragic bus accident that occurred near Balrampur on Sunday. Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, he said that the state government stands firmly with the victims in this hour of profound sorrow.

The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the 10 deceased persons and Rs 50,000 each to those injured in the accident. He clarified that this ex-gratia assistance will be in addition to the immediate relief and insurance compensation being provided by the district administration.

Directing the administration, the chief minister instructed that no lapse should occur in the medical treatment of the injured and that they must be provided with the best possible healthcare facilities. He also emphasised enhanced road safety measures to prevent the recurrence of such tragic incidents in the future.

Expressing gratitude for the chief minister’s compassionate decision, Ramvichar Netam, Minister for Tribal Development, thanked him for his prompt and humane response in the public interest. The chief minister prayed for the peace of the departed souls and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

