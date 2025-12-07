Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Honors Soldiers on Armed Forces Flag Day

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the nation’s armed forces while observing Armed Forces Flag Day.

At the Chief Minister’s residence office in Raipur, Brigadier Vivek Sharma, Secretary of theChhattisgarh State Soldiers’ Welfare Board, paid a courtesy visit and pinned the symbolic Armed Forces Flag Day badge on the Chief Minister. During the interaction, Brigadier Sharma briefed CM Sai on various welfare schemes and initiatives undertaken by the Directorate of Soldiers’ Welfare for serving personnel, ex-servicemen, and their families.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sai said, “Armed Forces Flag Day is a sacred occasion to express our gratitude towards the sacrifice, courage, and dedication of our brave soldiers and their families. The contribution of our soldiers—who stand guard for national security day and night—is truly incomparable.”

He also highlighted that the day serves as a reminder to citizens about their responsibility towards the welfare of soldiers and the families of martyrs, urging people to extend support and cooperation.

In a mark of personal commitment, CM Sai contributed towards the welfare funds set up for soldiers and their families. The event was also attended by Member of Parliament Faggan Singh Kulaste and Padma Shri Usha Barle.