Chhattisgarh Congress Holds First Meeting of Newly Appointed District Presidents

The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) today convened the first meeting of its newly appointed District and City Congress Presidents at Rajiv Bhavan, Raipur.

The session was attended by PCC President Deepak Baij, Leader of Opposition Dr. Charandas Mahant, former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and AICC Co-in-charges Ms. Jarita Letphlang and Mr. Vijay Jangid. Former Deputy Chief Minister T.S. Singhdeo, former ministers Ravindra Choubey and Dr. Shivkumar Dahariya, along with senior party leaders, were also present.

The meeting included the felicitation of newly appointed district and city presidents, review of progress under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, discussions on participation in the upcoming “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod Maha Rally” in New Delhi on December 14, strategies for monthly meetings at block and district levels, and organizational strengthening plans. Leaders also discussed key public issues, including paddy procurement problems, rising land guideline rates, and electricity tariff hikes beyond 400 units.

PCC President Deepak Baij urged the newly appointed presidents to justify the faith placed in them by the party high command and remain active at the grassroots.

“We must fight against government corruption, highlight people’s issues, and strengthen public movements. All districts must form social media teams, appoint coordinators for various cells, and prioritize the SIR process. Participation in the Delhi rally is essential,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Dr. Charandas Mahant congratulated the new office-bearers and highlighted issues in the ongoing paddy procurement process, where ₹7.50 per bag is being deducted from farmers. He stressed coordination with Mahila Congress, NSUI, Youth Congress, and Seva Dal, emphasizing unity and organizational strengthening.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel emphasized inclusive representation for women, active participation in the SIR process, and strong support for farmers amid the paddy procurement crisis.

Baghel criticized issues such as online token distribution for paddy, increased land registry fees, rising property taxes, and circulation of fake liquor holograms in several districts, calling these actions “illogical and anti-farmer.”

AICC Secretaries Jarita Letphlang and Vijay Jangid directed that all district, block, and booth-level meetings be conducted regularly with monitoring of organizational activities. They also advised appointing in-charges for each block and involving former DCC presidents to gather valuable suggestions.

The meeting was attended by all newly appointed district and city presidents across Chhattisgarh, including leaders from Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Korba, Raigarh, Surguja, Bastar, and other districts. PCC General Secretaries Deepak Mishra and Saklain Kamdar, along with PCC Communication Department Chairman Sushil Anand Shukla, were also present.