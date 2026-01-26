Chhattisgarh: Raipur Sahitya Utsav: Travel Blogging Panel Highlights Power of Literature

The third and final day of the Raipur Sahitya Utsav in Chhattisgarh began with a panel discussion titled “Travel Blog: Paryatan Ke Prerak” at the Lala Jagdalpuri Mandap, focusing on the intersection of travel, literature and storytelling.

The session featured noted travel journalist, blogger and solo traveller Kaynat Kazi, and author of Desi Chashme Se London Diary, Shikha Varshney. The discussion was moderated by Rahul Choudhary.

Speaking on the influence of Hindi literature on her journey, Kazi said books had been a key inspiration behind her travels, while her extensive journeys across India motivated her to document experiences through blogging. She emphasised that travel, for her, is driven by a passion for exploration and learning, with blogging and popularity emerging as natural by-products. Highlighting the importance of conscious travel, she urged travellers to engage deeply with local cultures and experiences, adding that travel blogging plays a vital role in documenting first-hand accounts of destinations, traditions and events.

Sharing her own journey, Shikha Varshney said curiosity had been the central force behind both her travels and writing. She recalled that her education in a government school introduced her to Hindi literature, which helped her develop the vocabulary and expressive skills required to narrate her experiences. Although she lived in India for only 14–15 years, she said frequent travel across the country with her father gave her deep exposure to India’s cultural diversity.

Varshney noted that Indians often underestimate the tourism potential of their own country. "India has a rich historical lineage and an extraordinary cultural heritage reflected in its customs, traditions, monuments and archaeological sites. As Indians, we must not only feel pride in this legacy but also make efforts to experience it ourselves,” she said.

Moderator Rahul Choudhary also shared insights from his travel experiences, underscoring the importance of observation in travel writing. He highlighted Chhattisgarh—particularly the Bastar region—as a destination that deserves greater attention from travellers for its natural beauty, folk traditions and greenery.

Addressing the younger generation, the panellists expressed concern over declining reading habits and the resulting limitation in vocabulary. They stressed the need for young readers to reconnect with literature, while also calling on writers to adopt language and styles that are more accessible and engaging for youth.

The session concluded with a renewed emphasis on literature-driven travel, responsible tourism and storytelling as tools to preserve and promote India’s cultural richness.

