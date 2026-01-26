Chhattisgarh: Infant Narrowly Escapes Death After Monkey Attack

A shocking incident was reported from Seoni village in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh, where a 20-day-old newborn baby narrowly escaped death after a monkey attack.

According to information, the incident took place on Wednesday when a woman identified as Sunita Rathore was sitting in the courtyard of her house, basking in the sun while holding her newborn daughter in her arms. Her husband, Arvind Rathore, who works in a factory, had gone to work earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, a group of monkeys started creating havoc in the area, jumping from one rooftop to another. During this chaos, one of the monkeys suddenly attacked the woman and snatched the newborn baby from her lap before jumping onto a nearby roof.

Villagers Come To Rescue

Hearing the woman’s screams, villagers immediately gathered and tried to chase the monkeys away. While fleeing, the monkeys dropped the newborn into a well located near the house. Acting swiftly, villagers managed to rescue the baby from the well, saving her life.

The incident has caused panic among local residents, who have demanded immediate action from the administration to control the growing menace of monkeys in residential areas.

