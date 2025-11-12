Chhattisgarh Secures ₹33,000 Crore Investment Proposals at Investor Connect Event in Ahmedabadzar

The Chhattisgarh government’s Investor Connect Event, organized by the Department of Commerceand Industries in Ahmedabad, has attracted investment proposals worth over ₹33,000 crore, underscoring growing investor confidence in the state’s industrial potential.

The proposed investments are expected to create more than 14,000 new jobs across key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, electronics, and healthcare. Industry leaders also showed strong interest in emerging areas including green hydrogen, solar power, semiconductors, and advanced engineering, reaffirming Chhattisgarh’s status as one of India’s most business-friendly destinations.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, addressing the event, highlighted the state’s investor-centric policies and robust industrial environment.

“Chhattisgarh offers investors the perfect blend of stability, connectivity, and infrastructure. With digitized, transparent processes and a thriving industrial ecosystem, we’ve built a state where businesses don’t just start—they succeed,” the Chief Minister said.

The event featured one-on-one meetings between potential investors and senior state officials to explore opportunities in textiles, pharmaceuticals, and electronics, identified as major drivers of the state’s next phase of industrial growth.

High-level discussions were held with top executives from Vadilal, Torrent Group, JadeBlue, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Welspun, and Astral Pipes, among others, all of whom expressed interest in exploring investment prospects in Chhattisgarh.

The Ahmedabad edition follows a series of successful Investor Connect events previously held in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bastar, and Raipur, which collectively garnered investment intents exceeding ₹7.5 lakh crore in the past 10 months.

With proactive governance, sector-focused policies, and streamlined investor facilitation, Chhattisgarh continues to position itself as a hub for sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready industrial development.