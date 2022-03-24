Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in India

Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi from Kabul on Thursday. Yi will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.

The meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries will take place on Friday.

Wang Yi’s visit comes at a time when Beijing, after two years of the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, has reached out to New Delhi to revive bilateral dialogue and set the stage for the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) summit in China later this year.

This is the first visit of a senior Chinese leader in two years since the border stand-off between the two countries since May 2020.

There has been disengagement from areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and India and China have been holding military and diplomatic talks for further disengagement from the remaining friction points.

After the Galwan Valley clash, both countries have held several rounds of border talks to resolve the standoff.

On March 11, the 15th round of Corps Commander level talks were held between the two countries on the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo border point in which both sides agreed to maintain the security and stability along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector.

Beijing has proposed a series of events to kickstart the dialogue, starting with possible high-level visits from both sides.

China, which also holds the chair for the RIC (Russia-India-China) trilateral this year, could also host the leaders’ summit on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

