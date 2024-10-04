Classical Language of India List

India, known for its rich linguistic diversity, has a fascinating history of languages, some of which hold the esteemed status of being officially recognized as classical languages. The term "classical language" refers to languages with a rich heritage, antiquity, independent traditions, and extensive ancient literature. These languages not only played a significant role in shaping India's cultural and intellectual traditions but also continued to influence modern languages. As of 2024, the following languages have been declared classical in India.

What Defines a Classical Language?

To be classified as a classical language in India, a language must meet specific criteria set by the Government of India. These criteria include:

High antiquity of early texts or recorded history (dating back 1500-2000 years or more).

A rich body of ancient literature or texts, which are considered valuable heritage.

The language should have an original literary tradition and not be borrowed from other speech communities.

Classical languages and their literature are distinct from modern languages and their literary traditions.

Now, let's take a look at the officially recognized classical languages of India.

Officially Recognized Classical Languages of India