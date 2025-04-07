CM Sarma, ISRO Chief Discuss Assam’s Own Satellite Mission

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma held a significant meeting with ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan to discuss the state's ambitious plan of launching its own satellite, ASSAMSAT. The satellite is envisioned to enhance flood management, policy planning, and border monitoring while providing critical data for socio-economic development.

During the meeting at Assam House in New Delhi, Sarma emphasized the importance of ASSAMSAT in collaboration with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) under the Department of Space. He highlighted that the satellite would facilitate continuous data flow to support agriculture, disaster management, infrastructure development, security operations, and border surveillance.

The ISRO Chairman assured the Chief Minister of the organization's full support in bringing this vision to fruition. Expressing his appreciation for ISRO's outstanding contributions, Sarma lauded the institution and its scientists, calling them "a true inspiration for every Indian."

Following the meeting, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Assam, posted on X, "HCM Dr. @himantabiswa had an engaging meeting with ISRO Chairman Shri V. Narayanan to discuss Assam’s vision of launching its own satellite, aimed at enhancing flood management, policy planning, and border monitoring. ISRO has assured full support in realizing this ambitious initiative."

Expediting Key Infrastructure Projects in Assam

In another crucial meeting, Dr. Sarma engaged with Dr. Krishan Kumar, Managing Director of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), to review ongoing and upcoming highway and bridge projects in Assam.

The discussions focused on accelerating key infrastructure initiatives, including the 19.28-km-long four-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra River, connecting Dhubri in Assam with Phulbari in Meghalaya. Additionally, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of the Rs. 25,000 crore Guwahati-Silchar Expressway, the Numaligarh-Gohpur underwater tunnel, and the expansion of the National Highway network from Baihata Chariali to Tezpur and from Gohpur to Kulajan.

A senior official present at the meeting stated, "The Chief Minister and the MD, NHIDCL, discussed ongoing projects and the construction of new highways and bridges to reduce travel time and boost economic activities in Assam and the Northeast Region as a whole."

Sarma later took to X to reaffirm the state's commitment to infrastructure development, posting, "Today in my meeting with Dr. Krishan Kumar, MD, NHIDCL, I reviewed the status of key infrastructure projects in Assam, including the Rs. 25,000 crore Guwahati-Silchar Expressway, Numaligarh-Gohpur underwater tunnel, and expansion of the National Highway network."

Progress on the Namrup Fertiliser Project

Dr. Sarma also met with Rajat Kumar Mishra, Union Secretary of the Department of Fertilisers, to discuss the progress of the new fertiliser plant at Namrup under the Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL).

The project, recently approved by the Union Cabinet with an estimated cost of Rs. 10,601.40 crore, aims to enhance the state's agricultural productivity and self-reliance in fertiliser production. The Chief Minister assured that the state government is committed to ensuring the time-bound completion of the brownfield ammonia complex at BVFCL.

Following the meeting, Sarma stated on X, "We are on track to ensure the timely completion of the brownfield ammonia complex at BVFCL in Namrup. Today in Delhi, Union Fertiliser Secretary Rajat Kumar Mishra met me to discuss the current progress of this key initiative."