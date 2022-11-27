Rain Plays Spoilsport In 2nd Ind Vs NZ ODI

The second ODI of the three-match series between India and New Zealand was called off due to rain, with the Men in Blue being able to score 89/1 in 12.5 overs at the time rain intervened for the final time and put any possibility of further action to rest.

Shubman Gill (45* off 42 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (34* off 25 balls) were at the crease unbeaten.

Put to bat first by the Kiwis, India was at 22/0 in 4.5 overs when rain interrupted the action for the first time. The match was resumed after rain as a 29-overs-per side affair.

After the match resumed, India lost skipper Shikhar Dhawan to Matt Henry early for just three runs.

Following Shikhar's dismissal, Gill and Suryakumar added 66 runs for the second wicket. But rain played the spoilsport again and fans did not get to see any further action from these two exciting sides.

The third ODI will take place in Christchurch on Wednesday.