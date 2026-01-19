CM Vishnu Deo Sai Stresses Last-Mile Delivery of Welfare Schemes

CM Vishnu Deo Sai has emphasized that officers and employees play a crucial role in the effective implementation of state government schemes and must ensure that benefits reach the last person in society with full sensitivity and a spirit of service. He directed district officials to undertake regular field visits and promptly resolve issues arising in the execution of welfare programmes. The Chief Minister also stressed that all field-level officers must remain stationed at their respective headquarters.

During a review meeting held in Surajpur, the Chief Minister assessed the implementation of various government programmes and issued necessary instructions to officials. He directed the District Collector to prepare and submit proposals keeping in mind basic necessities in remote areas such as Chandni–Biharpur, so that better facilities can be provided in these regions.

While reviewing paddy procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP), the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that all basic facilities are available at procurement centres and that farmers do not face any inconvenience while selling their produce. He also issued directions for effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Muft Bijli Bill Yojana, timely completion of roads with quality standards, and ensuring that health staff make all necessary arrangements in hospitals.

On the occasion, District Collector Shri S. Jayavardhan, Senior Superintendent of Police Shri Prashant Kumar Thakur, District Panchayat CEO Shri Vijendra Patle, along with all district-level officers, were present.

