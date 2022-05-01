Cochin Shipyard To Invest Rs 50 Crore In Maritime Sector: Sonowal

The ministry of waterways announced on Sunday that Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has committed to an initial amount of Rs 50 crore in start-ups in the maritime sector.

The announcement was made by Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, who unveiled the start-up engagement framework of CSL during the inauguration of the golden jubilee celebrations of CSL.

The framework is aimed at augmenting the government’s initiatives to develop an ecosystem in the country to support the start-ups in the maritime sector from technical, regulatory, financial and marketing angles by bringing together stakeholders.

It will likely provide a platform for the young and talented entrepreneurs to develop the products or services in the maritime sector with support from CSL, reported ANI.

Sonowal inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations of the shipyard organized in Kochi. CSL was felicitated for its achievements over the last five decades, which included constructing India’s first aircraft carrier, taking the nation to an elite group of countries in the world.