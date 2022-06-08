Tripura Family Baffled As "Dead Son" Returns During Funeral Rites

In a bizarre incident, a 22-year-old Tripura man, who was declared dead, returned home on Tuesday while his funeral rites were underway.

The incident took place at the Kalibazar area in the West Tripura district, according to reports.

The person, identified as Akash Sarkar, had gone missing over a month ago. A missing persons report was lodged at the police station by the family after that.

Following the recovery of a body on June 3, from a lake near Melarmath under West Agartala police station, family members took him to be dead.