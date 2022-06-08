Tripura Family Baffled As "Dead Son" Returns During Funeral Rites

In a bizarre incident, a 22-year-old Tripura man, who was declared dead, returned home on Tuesday while his funeral rites were underway.
The incident took place at the Kalibazar area in the West Tripura district, according to reports.
The person, identified as Akash Sarkar, had gone missing over a month ago. A missing persons report was lodged at the police station by the family after that.
Following the recovery of a body on June 3, from a lake near Melarmath under West Agartala police station, family members took him to be dead.
Police informed that initial investigations revealed that the deceased individual, whose body was recovered, was a resident of Kalibazar.
“Akash’s father identified the body as that of his son based on the bag, medicines and clothes recovered along with the body,” police said.
Officials added that a thorough investigation will now be initiated in the matter due to a case of mistaken identity.
However, the father of Akash has alleged foul play on the part of the police, claiming that he was put under pressure to identify the body as that of his son.