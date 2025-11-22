Collector Congratulates CGPSC-Selected Candidates; Calls Them “The Pride of Chhattisgarh”

In a warm and encouraging interaction, Collector Dr. Gaurav Singh met the candidates selected in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) examination at the Red Cross Society Hall in the Collectorate premises on Thursday. He felicitated them with sweets, extended best wishes, and wished them a bright future.
Several of these successful candidates had participated in the mock interviews conducted under the district administration’s Project Anubhav, while others prepared through Nalanda, Takshashila, and the Central Library.
“All Selected Youth Are the Pride of Our State” – Collector
Dr. Singh said, “This evening is delightful for all of us as we meet the young achievers who have succeeded in the CGPSC examination. These candidates, some coming from rural backgrounds, are the pride of Chhattisgarh. Soon they will be posted and will contribute significantly to the progress of the state.”
He reminded them that responsibilities increase manifold after entering government service. He emphasized that while fulfilling official duties is essential, public service must always remain the top priority.
He added, “When a person in need approaches you, listen with sensitivity and try to resolve the issue with sincerity.”
Dr. Singh further stated that the candidates’ contribution to society begins the moment their results are declared. Their success will inspire many youths from their villages and communities to prepare for competitive examinations.
