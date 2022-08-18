‘Victim Of Conspiracy’: Claims Jacqueline’s Lawyer

Bollywood Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who is named in the chargesheet filed in a money laundering case, is a “victim of conspiracy”, her lawyer claimed on Thursday.

The lawyer, in a statement said, “She has always cooperated with the investigation agencies and attended all the summons issued till date.”

He further said, “She has handed over all the information to the best of her ability to the ED. The agencies have failed to appreciate that she was cheated and conned into this matter. She is a victim of larger criminal conspiracy.”

Earlier on August 17, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) named Jacqueline in a supplementary charge sheet filed in the Rs 200 crore extortion cases against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

The probe agency had summoned Jacqueline several times in connection to the money laundering case.

In April, the ED provisionally attached Rs 7.27 crore funds of Jacqueline under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). She was last issued summons for recording of her statement in June and was grilled by the agency for eight hours.