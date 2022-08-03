Commonwealth Games: Lovepreet Singh Bags Bronze Medal In Weightlifting

Lovepreet Singh on Wednesday wins Bronze medal for India in men's 109kg weightlifting by lifting a total weight of 355kg.
In his first attempt in snatch, the 24-year-old successfully lifted 157kg. In the second attempt, he lifted, adding a couple of kilos, 161kg. In his final attempt, he lifted a weight of 163kg.
Lovepreet, in the first clean and jerk category, successfully lifted 185kg followed by lifting 189kg. In his last attempt, he lifted 192kg.
According to reports, Lovepreet works for the Indian Navy.
He also bagged Gold medal in 2017 Junior Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships.
This is India’s ninth medal in weightlifting in the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG), 2022 held in Brimingham.
Sanket Sarger on the second of CWG bagged silver medal in weightlifting for the country. This was followed by Mirabai Chanu (Gold), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Gold), Anchita Sheuli (Gold), Sanket Mahadev Sargar (Silver), Bindyarani Devi (Silver), Gururaja Poojary (Bronze), Harjinder Kaur (Bronze) and Vikas Thakur (Bronze).
So far India bagged three Gold medals, two Silver medals and four Bronze medals in Commonwealth Games.