Commonwealth Games: Lovepreet Singh Bags Bronze Medal In Weightlifting

Lovepreet Singh on Wednesday wins Bronze medal for India in men's 109kg weightlifting by lifting a total weight of 355kg.

In his first attempt in snatch, the 24-year-old successfully lifted 157kg. In the second attempt, he lifted, adding a couple of kilos, 161kg. In his final attempt, he lifted a weight of 163kg.

Lovepreet, in the first clean and jerk category, successfully lifted 185kg followed by lifting 189kg. In his last attempt, he lifted 192kg.

According to reports, Lovepreet works for the Indian Navy.

He also bagged Gold medal in 2017 Junior Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships.