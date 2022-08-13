Hindu Rashtra With Varanasi As Capital Could Soon Be Reality: Report

As part of a draft of the ‘Constitution of India as a Hindu Nation’, prepared by a section of seers and scholars, Varanasi is to be the capital of country instead of Delhi.

According to reports, the draft will be presented during the Magh Mela at the ‘Dharam Sansad’, an annual gathering of extreme religious views, next year.

Earlier in the month of February, the Dharam Sansad had passed a resolution to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ with its own constitution.

A group of 30 people including President of the Varanasi-based Shankaracharya Parishad Swaroop; Hindu Rashtra Nirman Samiti chief Kamleshwar Upadhyay; senior Supreme Court lawyer BN Reddy; defence expert Anand Vardhan; Sanatan Dharma scholar Chandramani Mishra and World Hindu Federation president Ajay Singh, among others are preparing the aforementioned ‘constitution’ under the patronage of Shambhavi Peethadheeshwar.

The ‘Hindu Rashtra’ constitution will contain 750 pages and discussions and debates with religious scholars and experts of different fields will be held extensively, Swaroop said.