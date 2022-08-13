UP Boat Capsize: 8 Bodies Recovered Takes Death Toll To 11

As many as eight bodies were recovered from the Kishanpur ghat in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district on Saturday taking the death toll to 11 in the incident of a boat capsizing in the Yamuna on Thursday.

The incident had taken place when the boat carrying around 30 to 40 people and travelling from Marka to Jarauli Ghat in the Fatehpur district.

According to reports, the people were on their way to visit relatives on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

Police officials said that the identification of the bodies of the victims was underway and further search is on, reported ANI.

The rescue operations are being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NRDF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Kishanpur Police. Professional divers have been employed to look for more victims, officials informed.