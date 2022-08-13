UP Boat Capsize: 8 Bodies Recovered Takes Death Toll To 11

As many as eight bodies were recovered from the Kishanpur ghat in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district on Saturday taking the death toll to 11 in the incident of a boat capsizing in the Yamuna on Thursday.
The incident had taken place when the boat carrying around 30 to 40 people and travelling from Marka to Jarauli Ghat in the Fatehpur district.
According to reports, the people were on their way to visit relatives on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.
Police officials said that the identification of the bodies of the victims was underway and further search is on, reported ANI.
The rescue operations are being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NRDF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Kishanpur Police. Professional divers have been employed to look for more victims, officials informed.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to provide financial aid of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the victims from the disaster relief fund.
The additional director general of police Prashant Kumar said on Friday that the NDRF, SDRF teams and local divers were involved in the rescue operations.
A total of 17 people are still missing in the incident, he said, adding that the rescue operations had to be briefly halted due to incessant rains on Thursday night, however, the resumed next morning.