Congress Chief Kharge Forms Steering Committee, Includes 47 Leaders

Newly-elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday formed a steering committee with 47 members of the party, intended to function in place of the Congress Working Committee.

The prominent names on the list included those of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. It is supposed to work in-stead of the CWC, the highest decision-making body of the party and will function till the plenary session is held.

The members of the Congress Working Committee stepped down this morning as a part of the convention when a new chief is elected, so that he or she can choose their own team. New members of the Working Committee will be chosen at the next AICC session.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Organisation, K C Venugopal said, “All the CWC members, AICC general secretaries and in-charges have tendered their resignation to Congress president.”

All the office bearers including general secretaries and in-charges have been included in the steering committee.

Meanwhile, Kharge has maintained that he believes in collective leadership and will consult with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi if and when required.

He had said, “They have done good for this country. Their advice will benefit the party... so I will definitely seek their advice and support. There is no shame in it.”