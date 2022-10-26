Guwahati: FIR Against Miya Museum Filed At Pan Bazar Police Station

After a controversy brewed over the issue of Miya Museum, a complaint has been filed in that regard at the Pan Bazar Police Station on Wednesday.

According to reports, an FIR was Scheduled Caste Students’ Union in connection with the matter at Pan Bazar Police Station.

The complaint filed by them urged the Assam government to take stern action against those behind setting up of the controversial museum.

Moreover, the students’ union also warned against any such steps in the future. They also threatened to take to protest if such an act is repeated again.

Furthermore, they alleged that Assam Miya Parishad is spreading communal hatred by their activities.