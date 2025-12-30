Congress Factionalism Comes to Fore in Surguja During Bhupesh Baghel’s Visit

For the first time after the Congress lost power in Chhattisgarh, former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel visited the Surguja division on Monday. The visit was considered politically significant, but his arrival in Ambikapur brought the party’s internal rift and factionalism into sharp focus once again.

Bhupesh Baghel reached Ambikapur late at night via Udaipur and Lakhanpur by road. However, a large section of the Congress organisation was conspicuously absent from his reception. In Udaipur and Lakhanpur, where block Congress committees are believed to be dominated by supporters of former Deputy Chief Minister T. S. Singh Deo, no leader or worker associated with Singh Deo was seen welcoming the former Chief Minister.

A similar situation was witnessed in Ambikapur as well. Despite Singh Deo’s supporters holding key positions in the District Congress Committee as well as the city and rural block Congress committees, they did not participate in any reception or courtesy meeting for Bhupesh Baghel.

In contrast, Congress leaders and workers associated with former minister Amarjeet Bhagat were seen actively involved in arrangements for Baghel’s visit. It is learnt that Amarjeet Bhagat made several visits to the District Congress office ahead of the Surguja tour and held meetings with senior leaders in an attempt to ensure organisational coordination. However, these efforts failed to yield any concrete results by the time Bhupesh Baghel arrived in Ambikapur.

Notably, TS Singh Deo is currently not present in Surguja. Even so, it was expected that his supporters would at least participate in the former Chief Minister’s reception as a matter of political courtesy. Their absence has clearly pointed towards deep-rooted factionalism within the Congress.

During the Congress regime, the issue of the so-called “two-and-a-half years formula” for the Chief Minister’s post had kept alleged differences between Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo in the spotlight for a long time. Although neither leader openly attacked the other on public platforms, reports of factionalism within the party were never fully dispelled.

During the same period, controversies also emerged over development projects in the Surguja region. Allegations were made that the area did not receive adequate attention at the government level, several projects remained incomplete due to a lack of funds, and proposed schemes for the Ambikapur Municipal Corporation failed to get sufficient financial support. These factors reportedly impacted electoral outcomes, as Congress lost all assembly seats in the Surguja division, followed by defeats in subsequent urban local body elections.

After losing power, Congress leaders repeatedly spoke about unity and strengthening the organisation. However, Bhupesh Baghel’s Surguja has exposed the gap between rhetoric and reality. At a time when the party needs consolidation and renewed grassroots strength, internal factionalism appears to be emerging as a major challenge. This visit has not only highlighted organisational weaknesses but also संकेत that the road ahead for the Congress in Surguja is far from easy.