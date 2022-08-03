Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi Resigns from Haryana Assembly

Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned from the Haryana Assembly on Wednesday, a day before he joins the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Bishnoi submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

His resignation will necessitate a bypoll from Adampur seat in Hisar district, which Bishnoi currently represents. Bishnoi, 53, was expelled from all party positions by the Congress soon after he cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls in June.

Soon after putting in his papers, Bishnoi said "BS Hooda had challenged me to resign, and I accepted his challenge. Now, I challenge him to contest elections and win from the Adampur constituency."

The four-time MLA and two-time MP had been sulking since before that and had raised a banner of revolt after the party ignored him for the post of its Haryana unit chief during a revamp earlier this year. For the younger son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, it will be the second parting with the Congress, nearly six years after he had returned to the fold.

Bishnoi held a meeting with his supporters at Adampur Tuesday evening and and sought suggestions from them on joining the BJP, which was supported by all by raising their hands. After this, he told them that the time has come to end the long exile. He said on the demand of the people of Adampur constituency, he will go to Chandigarh on August 3 and resign as MLA and on August 4, he will join the BJP along with his supporters.

Bishnoi said the way the people of Adampur have showered their blessings on his family, no other constituency can match it. There will be no let-up in the development of the Adampur area and it will once again become a shining example of development, he said. In a tweet in Hindi on Tuesday evening, Bishnoi wrote, "Before a new political journey, I reached out to my loved ones and discussed in detail, and as always got a lot of love and support, for which I will always be grateful to the people of Adampur."