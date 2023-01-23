Congress Form Political Affairs Committee For Assam Unit

The national leadership of the Congress party on Monday released a list containing the names of leaders who will be part of the Political Affairs Committee of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).
According to reports, the list was approved by the party president Mallikarjun Kharge and the new committee will be formed with immediate effect.
Moreover, Congress also announced the appointment of 29 new district presidents for Assam. In addition, 16 new vice presidents and 32 general secretaries, 51 secretaries and 15 joint secretaries have also been appointed in the state unit.
Meanwhile, the party leaders who will be a part of the Political Affairs Committee are Jitendra Singh, Bhupen Kumar Borah, Debabrata Saikia, Rakibul Hussain, Paban Singh Ghatowar, Rana Goswami, Kamalakya Dey Purkayastha, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi, Abdul Khaleque, Pranatee Phukan, Bolin Kuli, Nandita Das, Akon Bora, Bobbeeta Sarma, MGVK Bhanu, Nazib Ul Umar and Rosilina Tirkey.
Earlier in December 2022, APCC President Bhupen Borah constituted a 12-member committee to overlook the delimitation process of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam.
The committee was formed with the aim of keeping a vigilant eye on the delimitation process after the Election Commission of India (ECI) initiated the delimitation process as per Section 8A of the RP Act, 1950. The committee will be headed by Congress Legislative Party’s Deputy Leader Rakibul Hussain.
Moreover, Pranati Phukan has been given charge as the Convener, while Bipul Gogoi will be the coordinator.
Other members of the committee are MLA Bharat Chandra Narah, MP Abdul Khaleque, Rana Goswami, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Basanta Das, Ram Prasad Sharma, Dwijen Sharma and Durga Bhumij.
It may be noted that earlier that month, ECI had initiated the delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam.
The census figures of 2001 were to be used for the purpose of readjustment of Assembly Constituencies and Parliamentary Constituencies in the state.