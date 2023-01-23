Congress Form Political Affairs Committee For Assam Unit

The national leadership of the Congress party on Monday released a list containing the names of leaders who will be part of the Political Affairs Committee of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

According to reports, the list was approved by the party president Mallikarjun Kharge and the new committee will be formed with immediate effect.

Moreover, Congress also announced the appointment of 29 new district presidents for Assam. In addition, 16 new vice presidents and 32 general secretaries, 51 secretaries and 15 joint secretaries have also been appointed in the state unit.

Meanwhile, the party leaders who will be a part of the Political Affairs Committee are Jitendra Singh, Bhupen Kumar Borah, Debabrata Saikia, Rakibul Hussain, Paban Singh Ghatowar, Rana Goswami, Kamalakya Dey Purkayastha, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi, Abdul Khaleque, Pranatee Phukan, Bolin Kuli, Nandita Das, Akon Bora, Bobbeeta Sarma, MGVK Bhanu, Nazib Ul Umar and Rosilina Tirkey.

Earlier in December 2022, APCC President Bhupen Borah constituted a 12-member committee to overlook the delimitation process of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam.