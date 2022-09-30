Guwahati News

Guwahati: Guidelines Issued for Vehicular Movement During Durga Puja

The administration has issued restrictions in the movement of two-wheelers and four-wheelers on October 2 and 3.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Guwahati Traffic addresses media
The Guwahati Traffic Police has issued guidelines for the movement of traffic during the Durga Puja festival which is set to begin from Saturday.

The new rules for the traffic movement were issued in a press briefing by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Guwahati Traffic on Friday.

The administration has issued restrictions in the movement of two-wheelers and four-wheelers on October 2 and 3. The new rules will be applied for National Highways 27 and 17 from 9 am on Sunday till 2 am on Monday.

On the other hand, six-wheelers and other goods-carrying vehicles will be restricted in roads from 9 am to 11:30 pm on October 1, 3, 4 and 5.

However, there are no restrictions on vehicular movement from 4 am to 9 am during the festival days.

Vehicles can move to Barsapara Tiniali and Dhirenpara Tiniali only after showing a valid pass.

The route from Dhirenpara to Barsapara Stadium will be turned into a one-way route on the festival days.

