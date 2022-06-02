Congress President Sonia Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday a few days ahead of a summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.

Sonia Gandhi, along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are set to appear before the probe agency on 8 June.

“Congress president Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19. She has developed mild fever & some symptoms & has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8th stands as it is,” said party leader Randeep Surjewala.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has written to the probe agency to postpone the date to after June 5 as he is not in the country, Singhvi and another Congress leader Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

The case to probe alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper was registered recently.

The agency, officials said, wants to record the statements of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).