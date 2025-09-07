Congress Slams PM Modi’s 3-hour Manipur Visit as “Insult” to People

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anticipated visit to Manipur, the Congress on Sunday (September 7, 2025) alleged that the “hurried trip” amounts to an “insult” to the people, who have endured a wait of 29 “long and painful” months for his presence.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh remarked that Prime Minister Modi’s scheduled visit to Manipur on September 13 would effectively be a “non-visit.”

“The Prime Minister’s proposed visit to Manipur on September 13 is being celebrated by his cheerleaders, but reports suggest he will spend barely three hours—yes, just three hours—in the State. What can he possibly achieve with such a hurried trip?” Ramesh posted on X.

“This is nothing short of an insult to the people of Manipur, who have been waiting for him for 29 long and painful months,” the Congress leader remarked.

“September 13 will, in fact, amount to a non-visit by the Prime Minister, once again exposing his callousness and insensitivity towards the people of the State,” Ramesh added.

He also posted on X a media report suggesting that the Prime Minister’s stay in Manipur would last barely three hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Manipur on September 13, marking his first trip to the State since the Meitei-Kuki ethnic violence in May 2023.

Last week, the Congress had stated that while Prime Minister Modi may have finally found the “courage and empathy” to make a brief visit to the northeast state, it could be “too little, too late.”

Since May 2023, ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups has claimed over 260 lives and left thousands homeless.

Following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, the Centre imposed President’s rule in Manipur, placing the State Assembly, whose term runs until 2027, under suspended animation.

