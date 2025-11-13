Gurucharan Singh Hora Accused in Massive Raipur Land Forgery Scandal

In a shocking revelation, victims of a decades-old land scam in Purani Basti, Raipur, have accused Gurucharan Singh Hora, owner of Grand News Channel and former President of the Olympic Association, of orchestrating a massive forgery to illegally grab prime land in the Chingora Bhatha area.

“A Dead Woman Was Shown Alive”

Central to the allegations is the use of the identity of Chamarin Bai Sonkar, a vegetable vendor who passed away on 4 April 2019. Victims claim that nearly 19 years after her death, her name was fraudulently used to transfer 1.627 hectares (Khasra No. 78) to Hora’s relatives, including Ranjeet Singh, Manjeet Singh, Inpaal Singh, Harpal Singh, and Manish Budhiya.

Documents allegedly forged for the scheme include:

Fake Khasra

Forged Panchsala

Fabricated agriculture certificate, despite the land being residential

Revenue officials’ signatures, including Patwari B.L. Nayak and Naib Tehsildar Shri Chandel, were allegedly digitally forged. Using these fraudulent papers, eight registries of half-acre plots were executed on 31 March 1999.

Legal Battle and Court Victory

The Sonkar family, led by Chamarin Bai’s son Manaram Sonkar and grandson Satendra Sonkar, took the matter to court. The court:

Declared all eight registries null and void

Recognized Chamarin Bai’s death

Permanently prohibited Hora and the Tuteja family from entering the disputed land

Despite this victory in 2005 and 2007, victims allege that Hora attempted to forcibly reoccupy the land in 2023, using administrative influence and support from former IAS officer Anil Tuteja.

ED Investigation and Ongoing Threat

Following the arrest of Anil Tuteja by the Enforcement Directorate in 2023, Hora allegedly remained inactive for nearly two years. Victims claim that in April 2025, Hora approached them with offers of 500 sq.ft., 700 sq.ft., and 1000 sq.ft. plots in exchange for dropping their claims.

Illegal land boards installed by Hora were removed after the Revenue Department confirmed the ownership did not match official records.

FIR Filed, But Land Still Not Restored

After the BJP government assumed office, victims filed complaints at the SuShasan Camp, leading to the Civil Lines Police registering an FIR on 8 October 2025 under IPC Sections 420, 467, 471, 506, and 34.

Despite verified statements from 12 victims and government witnesses, and submission of all original documents, the land remains out of the rightful owners’ possession.

Victims’ Grave Warning

In desperation, victims have issued a dire warning:

“If the government does not act immediately and restore our land, we will be forced to undertake mass self-immolation.”

A Test of Justice

This case, rooted in a fraudulent death certificate, has now evolved into a test of governance, justice, and accountability in Raipur. Victims appeal for urgent intervention from the state government and district authorities to reclaim their legally owned property.