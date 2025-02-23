Congress to Hold AICC Session in Ahmedabad on April 8-9

The upcoming All India Congress Committee (AICC) session will be held in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9. The session will focus on countering the BJP’s "anti-people" policies, its alleged assault on the Constitution, and shaping the party's future strategy.

In an official statement, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal stated, "The session will commence on 8th April with an Extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, followed by the AICC Delegates' meeting on 9th April. Hon'ble Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over both meetings, which will be attended by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, Leader of Opposition (Lok Sabha) Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, all Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states, national office bearers, senior party leaders, and other AICC delegates."

The event is expected to serve as a key platform for discussions on national concerns and to reinforce the Congress party’s commitment to providing a strong alternative for the people.

According to the statement, "This significant gathering will bring together AICC delegates from across the nation to deliberate on the challenges posed by the anti-people policies and the relentless attack on the Constitution and its values by the BJP, while charting the party's future course of action."

Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over both the meetings, which will see participation from Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief ministers, senior leaders, and national office bearers.