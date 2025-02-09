"Shutting the Stable Door After the Horse Has Bolted": Kharge on Manipur CM's Resignation

In a sharp critique following the resignation of the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of igniting a crisis that caused immense suffering to the people of the state. He termed the resignation like ‘shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted’ and highlighted the severity of the situation that had persisted for 21 months.

Advertisment

“It is painful to say that for 21 months, the BJP ignited a fire in Manipur and left the people, across communities to fend for themselves,” Kharge posted on platform ‘X’.

He condemned the BJP government for its “rank incompetence and utter disregard for Rajdharma,” pointing out the tragic consequences of the violence and unrest in the state.

He wrote, “Their rank incompetence and utter disregard for Rajdharma resulted in at least 258 people having died, more than 5,600 arms & 6.5 lakh rounds of ammunition were looted from police armouries, more than 60,000 people displaced and thousands still forced to live in relief camps.”

Kharge further asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the real culprit behind the disdain and apathy in Manipur. “Prime Minister @narendramodi is the real culprit of this disdain and apathy. He has forgotten that Manipur is a part of India. It is high time he rejigs his memory and locate the state of Manipur on the map of India!” he added.

Kharge remarked, adding that despite the crisis, Modi had not visited the state since his election campaign in January 2022, though he had traveled abroad multiple times.

“Now that the CM has belatedly resigned, we hope and urge him to visit Manipur and hear the stories of horror from the people,” Kharge wrote.

Kharge also noted the role of the Congress party, public pressure, and legal scrutiny in forcing the CM’s resignation.