Congress Vows Caste Census, Permanent Jobs in Manifesto for Delhi Polls

The Congress on Wednesday released the second segment of its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, vowing to implement a caste census and provide permanent jobs if voted to power among other promises.

Addressing the media, Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh emphasized the party’s commitment to enhancing public health and tackling pollution in the capital.

He said, “A guarantee means it is the right of the public. Five guarantees have been announced for the people of Delhi. Right now, in Delhi, it is not about ease of doing business but ease of breathing. If you see any parameter for pollution and chemical contamination, none can match Delhi. Neither BJP nor AAP government in Delhi have taken this issue seriously.”

Key Promises in Congress’ Second Manifesto Segment:

All contract jobs to be ended

33% reservation for women in government jobs

Pension to be doubled from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000

Rs 1.1 lakh for the marriage of widows' daughters

Establishment of 100 Indira Canteens, offering meals at Rs 5 per plate

7.5 lakh street vendors to receive better opportunities

A caste census in Delhi

Creation of a new Purvanchal ministry

24-hour dispensaries in each ward, 10 multispecialty hospitals, and free health coverage up to Rs 25 lakh.

700 new public libraries

Sewage system revamp; only treated water to be released into the Yamuna

Ownership rights for residents of resettlement and unauthorized colonies

24-hour clean drinking water supply

Revival of the 'Bhaagidari Yojana' to involve NGOs at the local level

Earlier, Congress had introduced the first part of its manifesto, featuring five major guarantees: Rs 2,500 per month under the ‘Pyari Didi Yojana,’ Rs 25 lakh in universal health insurance, Rs 8,500 monthly scholarships for unemployed youth, subsidized cooking gas at Rs 500 per cylinder along with ration kits, and 300 units of free electricity.