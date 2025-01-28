Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP, AAP; Accuses Kejriwal Of Failure In Delhi

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during public meetings in Patparganj and Okhla on Tuesday evening. Addressing large gatherings, Gandhi accused the BJP of dividing the nation along religious and caste lines, while labelling the AAP as "the most corrupt" party that has "miserably failed" the people of Delhi.

Gandhi emphasized the Congress party’s vision for an India rooted in love, harmony, and brotherhood, contrasting it with what he described as the BJP and RSS’s politics of hatred, fear, and violence. “We don’t want an India of hatred, fear, and violence, but an India of love, harmony, and brotherhood,” he declared, receiving thunderous applause from the crowd. He reiterated the slogan from his Bharat Jodo Yatra, ‘nafrat ke bazaar mein, mohabbat ki dukan’ (a shop of love in the market of hatred), and vowed that the Congress would spread unity and compassion across the country.

Kejriwal’s Governance Under Fire

Gandhi reserved sharp criticism for former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government, accusing them of betraying the trust of the people. He recalled Kejriwal’s initial promises of transparent and clean politics, contrasting them with the alleged involvement of the AAP government in the liquor scam. “Kejriwal promised a new kind of politics with transparency, but he forgot everything and became embroiled in the biggest liquor scam,” Gandhi said.

He also mocked Kejriwal’s earlier image as a common man who travelled in a small car and climbed electric poles to highlight issues. “Now, he lives in a palace, the ‘Sheesh Mahal,’ and issues certificates of honesty to himself,” Gandhi remarked. He added that an honest individual does not need to proclaim their integrity, as it should be recognized by the people.

Congress’s Appeal to Voters

In Patparganj, Gandhi urged voters to support Congress candidate Anil Chaudhary, claiming that the sitting MLA, Manish Sisodia, had “run away” as he was allegedly the architect of the liquor scam. He also highlighted the AAP government’s failure to address critical issues in Delhi, such as rising pollution levels and deteriorating infrastructure. “Delhi’s pollution is at its worst, and people are suffering from diseases like asthma and cancer. Roads are broken, and there has been no development,” Gandhi stated.

He contrasted the current state of Delhi with the progress achieved under former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, crediting her with transforming the city’s infrastructure and development.

Kejriwal’s Fear of Modi

Gandhi further criticized Kejriwal for what he described as a lack of courage in standing up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Kejriwal trembles at the mere mention of Modi’s name,” he said, accusing the AAP leader of abandoning the people of Delhi, especially minorities, in their time of need. Gandhi asserted that it was the Congress party that stood by the people, while Kejriwal had “run away.”

The public meetings were attended by prominent Congress leaders, including Qazi Nizamudin, Devender Yadav, and Imran Masood, among others.

