Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP Vows to Eliminate Unemployment by 2029

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday made a bold promise to eliminate unemployment in the national capital, declaring job creation as his government's foremost priority for the next five years. With the Delhi Assembly elections just weeks away, Kejriwal's announcement signals a major campaign push as AAP seeks a third consecutive term in power.

"In the next five years, my priority will be to provide as much employment as possible. Our team is already working on a concrete plan, and I am confident that within five years, we will eliminate unemployment in Delhi," Kejriwal asserted.

Kejriwal, reflecting on his government's decade-long tenure, emphasized efforts to improve education, healthcare, electricity, water, and roads. However, he acknowledged the urgent need to address joblessness, warning that unemployed youth often fall into crime and destructive influences.

"Despite being educated, our children are struggling to find jobs. Families are suffering, and it deeply pains me to see young people sitting idle at home. That is why I have decided that employment will be our top priority. While we will continue to improve education, healthcare, and infrastructure, our main focus will be to create jobs and eliminate unemployment from Delhi," he said.

Kejriwal has assembled a core team to spearhead this mission, comprising top AAP leaders including Atishi, Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Jasmin Shah, Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain, and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

"We have a strong and capable team. I have entrusted them with the responsibility of formulating a comprehensive plan to generate employment. We are determined to make Delhi a city where no young person is left without a job," he stated.

The announcement comes as Delhi gears up for a high-stakes electoral contest. The assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, with counting scheduled for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are vying for 70 seats.

AAP, which stormed to power in 2015 with a historic mandate by winning 67 out of 70 seats, continued its dominance in 2020, securing 62 seats while the BJP managed only eight. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years under Sheila Dikshit, has been virtually wiped out in the last two elections, failing to win a single seat.

As the election battle intensifies, Kejriwal’s promise of tackling unemployment could prove to be a defining factor. Whether this strategy will translate into another landslide victory for AAP remains to be seen, but one thing is clear—the stakes have never been higher.