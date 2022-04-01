Consultative Meet To Discuss AFSPA Called In Nagaland

The government of Nagaland on Friday called for a consultative meeting with civil society organizations after the central government’s decision to reduce the disturbed areas under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) with effect from Friday.

The meeting has been scheduled for April 4 and will be held at the Rhododendron hall in the Nagaland police complex in Chumukedima.

Home commissioner Abhijit Sinha mentioned in a circular that Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, deputy CM Y Patton, ministers, advisors, chief secretary, DGP, and other senior officials of the state will be present at the consultative meeting.