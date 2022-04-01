Consultative Meet To Discuss AFSPA Called In Nagaland

The government of Nagaland on Friday called for a consultative meeting with civil society organizations after the central government’s decision to reduce the disturbed areas under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) with effect from Friday.
The meeting has been scheduled for April 4 and will be held at the Rhododendron hall in the Nagaland police complex in Chumukedima.
Home commissioner Abhijit Sinha mentioned in a circular that Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, deputy CM Y Patton, ministers, advisors, chief secretary, DGP, and other senior officials of the state will be present at the consultative meeting.
In addition, the government invited civil society organisations including Central Nagaland Tribes Council, Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization, Tenyimi Peoples’ Organization, Angami Public Organization, Ao Senden Mokokchung, Chakhesang Public Organization, Chang Khulei Setsang, Konyak Union, Khiamniungan Tribal Council, Lotha Hoho, Phom People Council, Pochury Hoho, Rengma Hoho, Sumi Hoho, Tikhir Tribal Council, United Sangtam Likhum Pumji, Yimkhiung Tribal Council and Nagaland Zeliang People Organization.
Notably, the Centre removed the draconian AFSPA from 15 police stations in seven districts in Nagaland on Thursday which come into effect from today.
However, the act will remain enforced in 57 stations across 13 districts out of the total of 72 police stations in 16 districts in the state.
AFSPA has been fully removed from Tuensang, Shamator, Tseminyu districts while it has been partially removed from Kohima, Wokha, Longleng and Mokokchung districts.