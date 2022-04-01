IPL 2022: Andre Russell Masterclass Takes KKR To Victory Over PBKS

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the latest encounter in the Indian Premier League (IPL), defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 6 wickets.

Having won the toss, KKR elected to bowl first and did a good job in curtailing the PBKS innings on 137.

For PBKS, the batting line-up did not live up to its billing with Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa scoring the highest of 31. At the death, Kagiso Rabada added a valuable 25 to take the team to a respectable total.

Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for KKR, with the pacer registering four wickets on the night. Tim Southee picked two wickets while Shivam Mavi, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine getting one each.