Counting of Votes of Assembly Elections in Five States Today

The counting of votes of Assembly elections to five states including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand are underway.

The elections occurred in 690 assembly constituencies in the above-mentioned five states.

The counting of votes began with postal ballots. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) will commence at 8.30 am.

According to Election Commission (EC), 671 counting observers, 130 police observers, and 10 Special Observers will be on the ground to ensure the smooth counting process. Commission has also deputed two special officers- CEO Delhi to Meerut and CEO Bihar to Varanasi to supervise the counting arrangements.

EC said all strong rooms, where polled EVMs are kept, are under three-layered security with an inner cordon manned by Central Armed Forces. Concerned candidates have been watching the strong room arrangements through CCTV coverage of 24x7. In poll going States, District Administration has imposed sec 144 CrPC around the counting Halls to ensure that peace and tranquillity is not disturbed, reported ANI.

After each round of counting, tabulation of results in a prescribed format will be done. This will be signed by RO and Observer, and a copy will be shared with the candidates. After the announcement of the round-wise result, counting of the next round will be taken up as per extant instructions. Postal ballot results will also be shared in the prescribed format after obtaining the signatures of candidates' agents, the report stated.

Assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases. Goa and Uttarkhand went to polls on February 14. Assembly polls in Punjab were held on February 20. Assembly polls in Manipur were conducted in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

Amongst these five states, BJP holds power in four States including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarkhand. Further, there is a Congress government in Punjab.

