Counting Underway For Bypolls In 5 States

The counting of votes for by-elections to one assembly constituency each in Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and two assembly seats in Maharashtra began on Thursday.

The voting in all these assembly constituencies was held on Monday.

In Tamil Nadu's Erode East Assembly bypolls, a total of 77 candidates across political affiliations are vying for the prized Assembly constituency.

However, the bypoll is being essentially seen between Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan and AIADMK's Thennarasu.

Elangovan contested the bypoll with the support of the DMK, which is also Congress' bigger partner in the ruling alliance.

After the recent Supreme Court ruling, which allowed him to remain at the helm of the AIADMK, former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami has a chance to emerge as a tall leader and reaffirm his hold on the party if the outcome of the Erode bypoll goes his way.

However, the AIADMK faces a stiff contest from the ruling DMK in the battle for the prized seat, with the Naam Tamizlar Katchi (NTK), the Desiya Morpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and several other players also in the fray.

The bypoll was necessitated after the sudden demise of Congress MLA Thirumahan Eveera.

In Maharshtra, counting will be held for bypolls to the Chinchwad and Kasba Peth assembly seats.