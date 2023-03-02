Counting Of Votes For Tripura, Nagaland & Meghalaya Begins

The counting of votes for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland assemblies began at 8 am on Thursday. The three northeastern states witnessed elections in February with Tripura voting on February 16 and Nagaland and Meghalaya voting on February 27.

The three northeastern states recorded robust polling turnouts, with Tripura recording an overall turnout of 86 per cent. Nagaland and Meghalaya, who voted later in the month, witnessed similar numbers, with both states recording over 81 per cent turnouts.

As per most of the exit poll projections, Meghalaya is headed towards a hung house, with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma led National People’s Party (NPP) emerging as the single largest party.

In light of the predictions of the exit poll, the outgoing CM has also hinted towards a possible post-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a government in the state.

Meanwhile, in Tripura, the pollsters have predicted a win for BJP by a comfortable margin. However, some exit polls have projected the ruling party’s numbers to decline from what it had secured in the last assembly elections.