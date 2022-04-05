Curfew Extended In Rajasthan's Violence-Hit Karauli

Following communal clashes in Rajasthan’s Karauli on Saturday, the curfew in the city has been extended till April 7.
Curfew had been imposed by the district administration till April 4 in Karauli after communal violence erupted during a religious procession, reported ANI.
Stones were pelted during a religious procession in Rajashtan’s Karauli following which section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed with internet shut down. The curfew was earlier imposed in Karauli from 6.30 pm on April 2 till 12 am on April 4.
Notably, Rajasthan police on Monday apprehended 46 people and detained seven others for questioning following the incident on Saturday.
Inspector General (IG) of Police of Bharatpur Range, Prasanna Kumar Khamesra said, “After stone pelting took place during the procession in Futa Kot area Main Bazaar Karauli on Saturday, the police acted promptly and arrested 46 people and detained seven people for interrogation.”
Khamsera said, “13 accused have been arrested in connection with the incident in the case registered at Police Station Karauli and 33 people have been arrested for violating curfew order.”
“Seven people have been detained for questioning. A total of 21 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were also seized by the police,” he added.
Following the clashes, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot held a meeting on Sunday with senior officials on the law and order situation in the state.
Rajasthan Congress had also formed a three-member fact-finding committee over the incident in Karauli. The committee includes MLAs Jitendra Singh and Rafiq Khan and Karauli district in-charge Lalit Yadav. The panel will be visiting the site and then submit its report to the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee.