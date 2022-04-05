Curfew Extended In Rajasthan's Violence-Hit Karauli

Following communal clashes in Rajasthan’s Karauli on Saturday, the curfew in the city has been extended till April 7.

Curfew had been imposed by the district administration till April 4 in Karauli after communal violence erupted during a religious procession, reported ANI.

Stones were pelted during a religious procession in Rajashtan’s Karauli following which section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed with internet shut down. The curfew was earlier imposed in Karauli from 6.30 pm on April 2 till 12 am on April 4.

Notably, Rajasthan police on Monday apprehended 46 people and detained seven others for questioning following the incident on Saturday.

Inspector General (IG) of Police of Bharatpur Range, Prasanna Kumar Khamesra said, “After stone pelting took place during the procession in Futa Kot area Main Bazaar Karauli on Saturday, the police acted promptly and arrested 46 people and detained seven people for interrogation.”