Fuel Prices Hiked Again, 13th Rise In 15 Days

Petrol and diesel prices shot up by 80 paise each on Tuesday with the thirteenth revision in prices in fifteen days. The total increase in fuel rates now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 104.61 per litre and diesel costs Rs 95.87, while in Mumbai, petrol prices rose to Rs 119.67 per litre with an increase of 84 paise and diesel prices stood at Rs 103.92 per litre with an increase of 85 paise.

Meanwhile, in Guwahati, price of petrol rose by 89 paise per litre, while diesel prices rose by 85 paise. With this the price of petrol in the city stood at Rs 104.77 and diesel prices stood at Rs 90.56 per litre.

Moreover, the price of CNG was also increased by Rs 2.5 per kg on Monday. With this, the new price of CNG in the national capital stood at Rs 64.11 per kg, reported ANI.

The hike in fuel prices has created a political uproar with the opposition staging protests and demanding a decrease in fuel prices.

Following repeated disruptions over rising prices of petroleum products and essential commodities with the opposition protesting the issue as their demand to hold a discussion on the matter rejected, the Rajya Sabha had to be adjourned on Monday for the day.