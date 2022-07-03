Manipur Landslide: Toll Reaches 29, 34 Still Missing

Eight more bodies were recovered from the debris taking the total death toll due to landslide in Manipur to 29.

Among the bodies recovered, five are of soldiers of the Territorial Army’s infantry unit and the remaining that of civilians. 34 people are still missing in the massive landslide that hit the Tupul yard railway construction camp on the night of June 29.

Notably, at least eight people from Assam including one Army personnel were killed in Tupul landslide in Manipur’s Noney district, informed Minister Pijush Hazarika.

The Water Resource Minister on Saturday visited the landslide site in Manipur to take stock of the situation and said that seven bodies of construction company staff and one army jawan have been recovered and they are from Assam.

The minister further said, “One railway engineer and 11 other construction staff from Assam are still missing. Five people hailing from the state have been rescued out of which two are hospitalized.”

He further said that the Union Government is extending every possible logistical support to the state in the rescue operations.

"As per the directions of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today (on Saturday), I visited the territorial army camp in Tupul, Manipur which was devastated by a massive landslide. I took stock of the ongoing rescue operations for the recovery of territorial army jawans and civilians who are still missing," he said.

"On behalf of the Government of Assam, I sincerely express my gratitude towards Manipur Government, Chief Minister N Biren Singh for their relentless efforts in the rescue and relief operations of the victims despite complex topographic hurdles," he added.