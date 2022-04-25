National

Tragic Road Accident Claims 4 Lives In Andhra Pradesh

The incident happened as tempo collided with a lorry in Andhra Pradesh. The tempo was reportedly carrying 12 passengers when the accident took place.
Tragic Road Accident Claims 4 Lives In Andhra Pradesh
Four people were killed in an accident in Andhra Pradesh | REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

At least four people were killed and eight others sustained serious injuries after a tragic road accident took place in Srikalahasti town of Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district on Monday.

The incident happened as tempo collided with a lorry in Andhra Pradesh. The tempo was reportedly carrying 12 passengers when the accident took place.

Also Read
Manas NP To Suspend Elephant Safari And Rafting Indefinitely

The circle inspector Srikalahasti was quoted by ANI as saying that the collision took place on the Tirupati Naidupet main road near Srikalahasti on national highway 65.

Meanwhile, local police reached the spot and rushed the injured to Ria Hospital in Tirupati.

Moreover, a case was registered in the matter and investigation in underway, informed police.

Also Read
Assam CM Orders Release Of Aspirants Held For Protesting Outside Police HQ
Andhra Pradesh
Road accident

Related Stories

No stories found.