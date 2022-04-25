Tragic Road Accident Claims 4 Lives In Andhra Pradesh

At least four people were killed and eight others sustained serious injuries after a tragic road accident took place in Srikalahasti town of Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district on Monday.
The incident happened as tempo collided with a lorry in Andhra Pradesh. The tempo was reportedly carrying 12 passengers when the accident took place.
The circle inspector Srikalahasti was quoted by ANI as saying that the collision took place on the Tirupati Naidupet main road near Srikalahasti on national highway 65.
Meanwhile, local police reached the spot and rushed the injured to Ria Hospital in Tirupati.
Moreover, a case was registered in the matter and investigation in underway, informed police.