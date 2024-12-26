CWC Meeting: Congress Pledges to Safeguard Mahatma Gandhi's Legacy

As the Congress Party gears up for the challenges ahead, it has set its sights on reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, particularly in light of what it calls a "systematic assault" by the ideological forces that once opposed him.

The party made this declaration ahead of its extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Belagavi, Karnataka, where it will strategize for the upcoming year.

The meeting, aptly named the 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak,' marks the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s presiding over the historic Belgaum session of the Indian National Congress in 1924. During this session, Gandhi assumed the role of the party president, an event that significantly influenced the direction of India's freedom movement.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, emphasized the importance of this occasion, stating, "Mahatma Gandhi took over as President of @INCIndia on Dec 26th, 1924—100 years ago at what was then called Belgaum, now Belgavi. It was a historic session."

Today the Extended Working Committee is holding its Nava Satyagraha Baithak at that very same place. It will rededicate… pic.twitter.com/o0G4K2Aquw



Today the Extended Working Committee is holding its Nava Satyagraha Baithak at that very same place. It will rededicate… pic.twitter.com/o0G4K2Aquw — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 26, 2024

He further highlighted that the 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak' will rededicate the Congress Party to preserving and promoting Gandhi’s ideals, which he claimed have been under sustained attack by those who once opposed his vision.

The extended CWC meeting will also take up key issues, with a special focus on the alleged "insult" to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by Home Minister Amit Shah. Congress has made it clear that it will not let this issue go unchallenged, vowing to take strong follow-up actions in the days to come.

Ramesh further detailed that the Congress would pass two resolutions during the meeting, outlining its action plan for the coming year. In line with the party’s commitment to upholding the values of Mahatma Gandhi, a rally titled 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' will be held in Belagavi on December 27. This event is expected to bring together thousands of Congress workers and leaders in a show of unity.

The CWC session, taking place at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, will be attended by over 200 Congress leaders, including CWC members, permanent invitees, special invitees, and former chief ministers. The rally on December 27 will see Members of Parliament, AICC functionaries, and a vast number of Congress workers participate in what promises to be a historic gathering in Belagavi.

With the 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak' setting the tone for the party’s plans for the upcoming year, Congress is positioning itself as a force dedicated to the preservation of democratic ideals, the protection of the Constitution, and the promotion of the values laid down by Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Ambedkar.

The outcomes of this extended meeting are expected to have a lasting impact on the party’s strategy as it prepares for the upcoming political battles.