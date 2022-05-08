National

Maharashtra: 19 Cops Injured In Attack By Trade Union Members

The police spokesperson of Palghar, Sachin Nawadkar was quoted by ANI as saying that they had arrested 27 people in connection with the incident.
19 cops were injured as trade union members attacked a steel plant in Maharashtra's Palghar
As many as 19 cops were injured and 12 of their vehicles were vandalized as they tried to step in between as over 100 trade union members tried to attack the employees of a steel company in Maharashtra’s Palghar, the police informed on Sunday.

The police spokesperson of Palghar, Sachin Nawadkar was quoted by ANI as saying that they had arrested 27 people in connection with the incident which took place on Saturday on the premises of a steel company in Boisar town area of Palghar.

He said, “There have been conflicts between labour union and management of Viraj Company. During a protest by members of labour union over their various demands, yesterday stones were pelted at police on company premises and 19 police personnel were injured. More than 27 persons have been arrested.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra police has deployed heavy security on the premises of the company with possibilities of future attacks.

