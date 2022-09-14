Darshan Of Ram Lalla To Be Opened For Devotees By Dec 2023

At the end of a two-day meeting to take stock of the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, construction works on the three-floor superstructure has started in full swing and is expected to open for devotees by December of 2023.

The Ram Temple will comprise of a Garbh Griha and five Mandaps at the ground floor. The superstructure is being built on a 24-foot-high plinth which will directly bear the load of the temple.

The construction of the plinth which had begun in February this year is now complete. The consortium of engineers of the Ram temple had selected granite stone for the plinth work as most of the ancient temples were built on natural rocky strata.

According to the chairman of the construction committee Nripendra Mishra, the superstructure of the Parkota is proposed to be constructed by using carved Red Rajasthan Sandstone from Bansi Paharpur in the Bharatpur district. The construction work of the RCC retaining the wall and foundation of Parkota is well in progress according to the schedule.

The granite stone was transported with the help of Container Corporation of India and Indian Railways. The completion schedule of the plinth work was reduced by two months due to the cooperation of the Indian Railways.