Day After Bihar Victory, BJP Cracks Down on Rebels

A day after winning the Bihar elections, the BJP has turned its attention to its rebel leaders, suspending three of them for going against the party line.

Former Union Minister RK Singh is among three leaders who have been suspended for working against the party’s interests. The BJP has sent them show-cause notices asking why they should not be expelled.

"You are indulging in anti-party activities. This falls within the scope of discipline. The party has taken this seriously. This has caused harm to the party. Therefore, as directed, you are being suspended from the party and asked to explain why you should not be expelled from the party. Therefore, please clarify your position within a week of receiving this letter," the notice sent to Singh stated.

Similar notices have been issued to Legislative Council member Ashok Agarwal and Katihar Mayor Usha Agarwal.

RK Singh, a former MP from Arrah, has been openly speaking against the party and the government since he lost the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He has also raised questions about the NDA leadership and criticised the Bihar government on several occasions.

Singh, who served as Home Secretary during the previous UPA government, joined the BJP in 2013. He won the Arrah seat in both 2014 and 2019, and served as Minister of Power in the Modi government. He lost his seat in the 2024 elections.

The party will take a final decision after receiving their explanations.

Also Read: "Bihar Rigging": Congress Claims Voter Deletions Helped NDA Win Big in Bihar